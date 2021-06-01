Rams get two state medalists at 3A track and field

Pleasant Ridge High School’s track and field had two athletes reach the podium in one of the most difficult events at the Class 3A track and field meet Friday at Cessna Stadium in Wichita.

Seniors Emma Schwinn and Chase Wohlgemuth each placed in the top-5 of the 300-meter hurdles with Schwinn taking fourth in 48.06 seconds and Wohlgemuth in fifth in 42.07 seconds.

Schwinn also competed in the 100-meter dash and hurdles but was unable to qualify for the finals. Wohlgemuth competed in the 110-meter hurdles but placed outside the top-8 in the preliminary heat.

Freshman Autumn Sass competed in the 800-meter run and placed 16th with a time of 2:40.39.