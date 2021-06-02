Bobcats land 10 on All-UKC softball teams, Cruse wins POY

The high school softball season came to a close Friday with Basehor-Linwood capping a 21-4 season and Class 5A runner-up finish and the United Kansas Conference recognized the Bobcats’ success, naming the team’s entire lineup to its all-league team this week.

On top of receiving double-digit selections, sophomore pitcher Taylor Cruse was named the league’s Player of the Year following a breakout season in the circle and with the bat.

Shawnee Heights – the league champion – was the only other UKC team to rival the Bobcats in selections with six. De Soto head coach Junelle Woolery was named the league’s Coach of the Year.

Here are the local selections to the UKC All-League team:

First team

Basehor sophomores Mila Seaton and Bella Rolla made the first team in their first season of high school softball. Junior Sam Price was also selected as well as Cruse.

Second team

Basehor juniors Britney Hoffman (infielder), Audrey Spellman (outfielder) and Jessica Lutgen (outfielder) as well as sophomore infielder Grace Rose each earned second-team honors.

Leavenworth junior pitcher Landri Lopez made the second team after notching over 100 strikeouts on the season. Lansing had four second-team selections in senior Cassidy Woods (outfielder), junior Katie Gray (infielder), sophomore Amanda Knutson (infielder) and freshman Ainsley Yoakum (infielder).

Honorable mention

Basehor rounded out its selections with freshman infielder Kaleigh Small and junior pitcher Hanna Hull. Lansing landed sophomore catcher Aubree Foster and senior pitcher Asa Solomon as honorable mentions. Leavenworth junior shortstop Kaylee McLain was named honorable mention following a solid season from the plate that saw her bat close to .500.