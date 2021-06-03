Lansing leads the way with six All-UKC baseball selections

Local athletes were well represented as the United Kansas Conference released its all-league baseball selections with 15 players from Basehor-Linwood, Leavenworth and Lansing earning recognition.

The Lions – who finished 12-8 and fell in their regional opener – picked up the most selections of the local schools with six. Basehor-Linwood came away with five following a 7-13 season that ended with a tough loss to Pittsburg in the regional tournament. Leavenworth picked up four selections after finishing 3-16 overall this season.

League champions De Soto netted the most selections with eight as senior pitcher Brayden Tower won Player of the Year and Joel Thaemert was named Coach of the Year.

Here are the local selections to the All-UKC baseball teams:

First team

Lansing seniors Peyton Basler and Jack Knutson each earned first-team selections after anchoring the Lions’ offense in their final season.

Basehor had three first-team selections in senior outfielder Chandler Miller (.403 batting average) as well as junior catcher Carter Bergman (.343 batting average) and junior infielder Jackson Herbel (.378 batting average).

Leavenworth senior outfielder Sean Goings was named to the first team.

Second team

Lions’ freshman infielder Antonio Mendez made the second team in his first season and was joined by junior infielder Bryce Jones.

The Bobcats rounded out their selections as junior outfielder Brady Garrison was recognized after a solid season at the plate, batting .327 with 10 RBIs. Senior pitcher Adam Jenkins threw 39 innings with a 4.81 ERA and 25 strikeouts to make the second team.

Leavenworth junior infielder Devon Bruning was named to the second team.

Honorable mention

Lansing seniors Jaden Vanek (pitcher) and Samuel Yancey (outfielder) were recognized as honorable mentions as well as Leavenworth’s Wesley Redelberger (outfielder) and Brandon Jones (pitcher).