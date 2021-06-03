USM’s Grayson to coach in NFL

USM Athletics

University of Saint Mary head flag football coach Angellica Grayson, who recently finished her first year coaching the Spires’ flag football team in its inaugural season, will have the chance to take her experience to Washington D.C. this summer.

Grayson recently accepted a position to coach the Washington Football Team, as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship internship program. She will be helping coach the linebackers in Landover, Maryland through the summer.

"Being selected for the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship I an amazing opportunity for growth that otherwise would not be in existence had the Fellowship not come into play," Grayson said. "At this point I am soaking my brain in football so that I can learn as much as possible. I will be coming back in July to attend training camp. I am honored and grateful for this opportunity and it will not go by the wayside. What I learn with the Washington Football Team is going to be what I can teach the ladies on my team.”

"Having a growth mindset will always allow me to grow. Growth and progress is the name of the game."

Designed as a vocational tool to increase the number of full-time NFL minority coaches, all 32 NFL clubs participate each year. Specific aspects of the program – including hiring, compensation and coaching duties – are administered on a club-by-club basis.

As part of the programs' evolution, in 2012 the NFL announced the formation of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship Advisory Council, comprised of a distinguished group of NFL coaches and general managers.