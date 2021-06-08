Former Pioneer pushes UCM into DII World Series semis

A former Leavenworth Pioneers baseball player was on the mound Monday for the University of Central Missouri’s win in the quarterfinals of the Division II College World Series.

Redshirt junior Collin Jones turned in five innings for the Mules in an 8-4 win against the University of Tampa at the USA Baseball Complex in Cary, North Carolina.

Jones, an all-state utility player for the Pioneers from 2013-2017, is 4-0 in the postseason for the Mules and has allowed five or less hits in three of those outings.

Against the Spartans, Jones faced his toughest test and allowed nine hits through five innings but limited the damage with just four runs allowed. His best outing came in the first round of the World Series against Northwest Nazarene where he pitched into the seventh inning and struck out seven batters.