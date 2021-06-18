Bobcat baseball's new coach excited to take over program

Basehor-Linwood baseball will have a new head coach as assistant coach Zach Livingston was promoted to lead the program last week.

Livingston is a native of Harrisonville, Missouri, and is in his ninth year of coaching. The Washburn University graduate has worked as an assistant at Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Georgia, as well as Louisburg and Basehor-Linwood.

“After graduating from Washburn, my wife and I moved to Georgia for her career,” he said. “After having our first son, we decided to move back to the Kansas City area to be closer to family and chose Basehor. I was fortunate for that to coincide with a teaching opening and haven't looked back since.”

Livingston has coached at Basehor for the last three seasons and also has coaching duties with the football team and weightlifting program. That experience with other athletic programs has helped create a familiarity with the kids he is coaching.

“I have spent time with this senior class in the weight room,” he said, “in other sports and on the baseball diamond. I'm excited to help them achieve their goals.”

The Bobcats are coming off a 6-13 season that ended in the regional tournament opener but they return a handful of all-conference honorees for Livingston’s first season at the helm. First-team selections Carter Bergman (catcher) and Jackson Herbel (middle infielder) are entering their senior seasons and both boasted batting averages over .400 last season. Another incoming senior, Brady Garrison, was a second-team selection in the outfield for the United Kansas Conference. Livingston said he saw a lot of potential last season and he is excited to get to work.

“My biggest takeaway from last season for me was that Basehor-Linwood has a lot of talented kids that are really passionate about playing baseball for their school,” he said. “I think that they were really close to turning the corner last year.”

Livingston acknowledged that the Bobcats are already a tight-knit group but he wants to continue bringing them together as a team.

“Our baseball staff is going to help our student-athletes develop individual skills and more importantly play as a team,” he said.

He said he wants to continue to build on the foundation of the program that was laid before him and help his players develop but he acknowledged there would be obstacles.

“Of course there will be challenges,” he said. “No high school athletic program is all sunshine and rainbows. That's why coaches coach and that's what makes high school athletics great. We want to be in tough adverse situations because that's where growth happens for these kids.”