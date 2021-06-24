Both Spires swimming teams named scholar All-Americans

USM Athletics

RICHMOND, Va. – The University of Saint Mary men's and women's swimming teams were both named College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Scholar All-American teams. The men's team earned a 3.63-grade point average – the highest of any NAIA institution on the men's side – while the women's team earned a GPA of 3.65.

Both squads were a part of just 19 total NAIA institutions to earn the honor.

"Coach (David) Bresser continues to set the standard for success both in the pool and the classroom," CSCAA Executive Director Greg Earhart said. "These are some of the best ambassadors of Saint Mary and Athletic Director Rob Miller, President Steele, and Dr. James Zimmerman (faculty athletic representative) can and should be proud of these 25 men and women."

In total, 721 programs from 426 institutions earned the honor. CSCAA will name its individual Scholar All-American team next week.

Founded in 1922, the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA), is the nation's first organization of college coaches. The mission of the CSCAA is to advance the sport of swimming and diving with coaches at the epicenter of leadership, advocacy, and professional development.