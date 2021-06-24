Six locals named to All-State baseball teams

Sports in Kansas released its All-State baseball teams Wednesday and six local athletes were named to the Class 5A team.

Basehor-Linwood's Chandler Miller made the second team after leading the Bobcats' offense this season with a .403 batting average and 20 RBIs. Lansing's Jack Knutson also made the second team.

Basehor catcher Carter Bergman and infielder Jackson Herbel were both honorable mentions. Leavenworth's Sean Goings and Lansing's Peyton Basler rounded out the honorable mention selections.