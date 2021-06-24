Six locals named to All-State baseball teams

Jason Brown
The Leavenworth Times
Basehor-Linwood junior outfielder Jackson Herbel was named Class 5A All-State honorable mention.

Sports in Kansas released its All-State baseball teams Wednesday and six local athletes were named to the Class 5A team. 

Leavenworth graduate Sean Goings was named to the Class 5A All-State honorable mention team.

Basehor-Linwood's Chandler Miller made the second team after leading the Bobcats' offense this season with a .403 batting average and 20 RBIs. Lansing's Jack Knutson also made the second team. 

Shown is Lansing outfielder Jack Knutson. The senior was named to the All-UKC first team.

Basehor catcher Carter Bergman and infielder Jackson Herbel were both honorable mentions. Leavenworth's Sean Goings and Lansing's Peyton Basler rounded out the honorable mention selections. 

Shown is Basehor-Linwood junior catcher Carter Bergman. Bergman is batting .358 for the Bobcats with 13 RBIs and 10 extra-base hits.