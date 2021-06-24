Spire football releases schedule for 2021 season

USM Athletics

University of Saint Mary head football coach Lance Hinson has released his 2021 football schedule for the upcoming season. The Spires are set to play 10 games with five taking place at Charles J. Berkel Memorial Stadium.

Saint Mary begins the season with two road games coming at Sterling College and Southwestern College, both taking place at 6 p.m.

The Spires' third game of the season will mark their home opener on Sept. 25, when they welcome Friends University for a 6 p.m. kickoff. The team then rotates with a road game at Kansas Wesleyan University, before returning home to host cross-town rival Ottawa University

Saint Mary will close out the season with three of their final five games taking place in front of a home crowd – with all three starting at 1 p.m. Senior day for the Spires will be on Nov. 6 when the team hosts Bethel College.

Details on how to purchase tickets to all Spire home athletic events will be released at a later date.