University of Saint Mary releases women's soccer schedule

USM Athletics

University of Saint Mary head women's soccer coach Justin Seever has released his 2021 women's soccer schedule for the upcoming season. The Spires are slated to play 11 matches, including one scrimmage at Charles J. Berkel Memorial Stadium this year.

Saint Mary opens the campaign with five of their first six games at home, with the first game being a scrimmage against Neosho Community College on Aug. 21. The Spires will begin KCAC play on Sept. 18 when they travel to Friends University, before hosting their first conference game on Sept. 22 against Southwestern College.

The Spires will play their final five home games in the month of October, with Senior Day scheduled for Oct. 30 against Bethel College.

Details on how to purchase tickets to all Spire home athletic events will be released at a later date.