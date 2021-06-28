Spire men's soccer back to normal schedule after shortened season

USM Athletics

University of Saint Mary head men's soccer coach Derek Mazeitis has released his 2021 men's soccer schedule for the upcoming season. The Spires are slated to play 12 matches, including one scrimmage at Charles J. Berkel Memorial Stadium this year.

Saint Mary opens the season with six of their first seven contests taking place at home, with an opening scrimmage against Neosho Community College on Aug. 21. The team will then play a mix of non-conference games in front of their home fans from Sept. 4-14.

KCAC play for the Spires will begin on Sept. 18 at Friends University, before they return home to host Southwestern College on Sept. 22.

The Spires will play their final five home games in the month of October, with Senior Day scheduled for Oct. 30 against Bethel College.

Details on how to purchase tickets to all Spire home athletic events will be released at a later date.