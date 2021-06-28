Spire volleyball announces 2021 schedule following solid spring campaign

University of Saint Mary head volleyball coach Amy Beall has released her 2021 volleyball schedule for the upcoming season. The Spires are slated to play eight matches inside the Ryan Sports Center.

The Spires are coming off a solid 15-14 season that saw them fall into an 0-8 hole while navigating inconsistent scheduling due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Saint Mary salvaged the season, winning 11 of the final 15 regular-season games to qualify for the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament. The Spires advanced to the conference championship and fell to Ottawa University but claimed an at-large bid in the opening round of the NAIA Tournament before falling to the University of Jamestown. It marked the second national tournament appearance for the Spires program after the 2019 squad advanced past the opening round.

Saint Mary opens the campaign with the KCAC Fall Fling in Hutchinson, Kansas, on Aug. 20. After two matches in Columbia, Missouri, on Aug. 24, the Spires will play in the Park University Tournament Aug. 27-28.

Looking ahead, Saint Mary will play in another tournament at Baker University in early September before hosting their first match of the season Sept. 22 against Tabor. The Spires will host a tri-match Sept. 30 against Oklahoma Wesleyan and Haskell University, before hitting the road on Oct. 6 to play McPherson.

Four of the next five matches will take place at the Ryan Sports Center before the team plays two consecutive road contests to close out October. The final home match of the season will be Nov. 3 when Saint Mary takes on York College.

The KCAC Tournament will take place in Hutchinson starting in mid-November.