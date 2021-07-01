Lansing senior competes at state with Piper trapshooting team

Lansing senior Sarah Barlow qualified for and attended the state trapshooting tournament June 20 at the Kansas Trap Shooting Association in Sedgewick, Kansas. Barlow competed with the Piper High School shooting team and is in her third season with a team of over 50 shooters.

Barlow placed ninth in the state for her division out of more than 30 shooters. Barlow is a multisport athlete and was competing with Lansing’s swimming team concurrently with her Piper trap shooting season.

Barlow also plays varsity tennis for the Lansing Lions tennis team.

She has also competed in several shooting leagues including Powder Creek ladies league, multiple combo leagues at Brunner Range on Fort Leavenworth, and sporting clays leagues at Boot Hill Shooting Grounds in Hamilton, Missouri.

Barlow has been sharing her passion for shooting for four years with her parents and friends and enjoys spending time in the outdoors.

Twenty-six students from the Piper trap team competed in the state tournament finishing third in the state out of 30 teams.

Five team members received patches for shooting a straight, and many are heading to the National Tournament in Mason, Michigan beginning Wednesday. Piper was awarded a trophy for their third place finish with 471 points.

They were also awarded a trophy for their second-place conference finish for the spring 2021 league.