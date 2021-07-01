Leavenworth softball's Lopez named All-State

Pioneer report

Leavenworth High School’s Landri Lopez picked up an honorable mention nod on the Sports in Kansas All-State softball team released last week.

The Pioneer junior right-hander put together an impressive 2021 campaign, finishing in the top 10 in the state of Kansas across all classifications in earned run average (1.04, fourth overall) and strikeouts (129 K’s, ninth overall) in leading Leavenworth's softball program to its first regional playoff victory in school history.

Lopez, an offseason transfer from Riverview, Florida, was also potent on offense, finishing second on the Pioneer squad in most categories, including batting average (.431), doubles (11), runs batted in (17), and on-base percentage (.486).