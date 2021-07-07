Five University of Saint Mary swimmers earn scholar recognition

USM Athletics

RICHMOND, Va. – Five University of Saint Mary swimmers were named College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) scholar All-Americans, just a few weeks after both swimming teams were named scholar All-American teams.

On the men's side, Braydon Kime and Justin Schaefer earned the award, while Grace Sanford, Kelsey Taylor and Emma Will represented the women's side.

In all, 789 swimmers and divers were named to the scholar All-American Team for the 2020-21 season.

To qualify for first-team scholar All-America, student-athletes must have earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher and participated in their national championship. Second-team selections (also called honorable mention) must have also earned a 3.5 GPA or higher and achieved a "B" time standard for the national championship or participated at a diving zone qualification meet. Due to the cancellation of the Division III and NAIA championship, the CSCAA established time standards for qualification based on a standard deviation of previous national championship participation. All criteria can be found on the CSCAA website.