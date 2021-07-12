University of Saint Mary women's swimming earns conference award

USM Athletics

The University of Saint Mary women's swimming team has been named the 2020-21 Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference women's Team of Character, the conference office has announced.

"I am immensely proud of this team," head coach David Bresser said. "They were there for each other. The team handled every adversity during this difficult year with poise and yet still found opportunities to contribute to the Saint Mary and local community. Their commitment to the university, the community and to each other was evident throughout the year. If not for their strong foundation in mental toughness and high moral qualities, the team would've fallen apart. They persevered and supported each other to ensure we had a memorable and worthwhile season."

The team participated in a variety of service projects throughout the year. These projects included, but were not limited to:

Volunteered at local high school swim meets.

Volunteered at Willa Gill Multi-Service Center to provide meals.

Serve as youth coaches for local summer swim teams.

Salvation Army Red Kettle program

Organized donations to Salvation Army, Goodwill, and Disabled American Veterans (DAV).

Participated in Leavenworth's annual citywide cleanup.

"We are proud of these young ladies and their accomplishments," vice president of athletics Rob Miller said. "Character-driven coaching is at the core of Coach Bresser's program. He and his swimmers are a great example of what positive character brings to a program."