USM's Skinner named to CoSIDA NAIA Academic All-District Team

USM Athletics

GREENWOOD, Ind. – Luke Skinner of the University of Saint Mary cross country and track and field teams has been named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District 3 Men's Track and Field/Cross Country team, the national office announced on Thursday.

This is the third straight year Skinner has been selected to the All-District Team at the NAIA level. He makes the list after recording a cumulative grade point average of 3.94 as a Biology major while having success during the 2020-21 season. Skinner was also named an NAIA All-American during the indoor and outdoor season after taking first in the 1,000-meter run, at the NAIA indoor national championships and two top 10 finishes at the NAIA outdoor national championships.

Skinner is automatically nominated for the academic All-America award, which will be announced on August 9.