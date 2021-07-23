University of Saint Mary baseball named KCAC Team of Character

USM Athletics

WICHITA, KAN. - The University of Saint Mary baseball team has been awarded the KCAC Champions of Character Team of the Year honor for their sport, the conference office announced last month. Champions of Character award winners from each institution were also announced on Tuesday.

The KCAC Team of Character and Champions of Character awards are sponsored by IMA, Inc. and Dissinger Reed, and both were based on the NAIA Champions of Character award. A team is recognized in each sport, as voted on by their peer coaches.

The team participated in a variety of service projects throughout the year that included working at homeless shelters and participating in food drives around the community.

Sophomore Peyton Garvin was the Spires' representative, as the KCAC Student-Athlete Champions of Character award winner.