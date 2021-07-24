Former Lansing hoops star Schneider to play in Danish league

Former Lansing guard and Class 5A Player of the Year Siler Schneider has a new home for his third season of professional basketball as it was announced Monday that he will join Horsens IC in the Denmark-Basketligaen.

After four seasons in the starting rotation for the University of California - Davis, Schneider has played the previous two seasons with B.C. Athletic Constanta in the Romania-Liga Nationala. His first season was limited to just three games due to the COVID-19 pandemic but he averaged nearly 23 points and six assists in those games.

During the 2020-2021 season, Schneider appeared in 23 games for Constanta. He averaged 16 points, five rebounds and five assists, all of which were top-5 marks in the league.

At Lansing, Schneider was the Lions leading scorer for the 2014 State Championship team that completed an undefeated season at 25-0. He competed for the UC-Davis Aggies for four seasons while averaging double-digit points in three of those seasons.

The Basketligaen is recognized as Denmark's most competitive basketball league and Horsens finished in second in the league standings last season.