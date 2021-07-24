Former Lansing hoops star Schneider to play in Danish league

Jason Brown
The Leavenworth Times
Kansas Jayhawks guard Frank Mason III (0) and UC Davis Aggies guard Siler Schneider (5) battle for a loose ball during the first half in the first round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at BOK Center.

Former Lansing guard and Class 5A Player of the Year Siler Schneider has a new home for his third season of professional basketball as it was announced Monday that he will join Horsens IC in the Denmark-Basketligaen. 

After four seasons in the starting rotation for the University of California - Davis, Schneider has played the previous two seasons with B.C. Athletic Constanta in the Romania-Liga Nationala. His first season was limited to just three games due to the COVID-19 pandemic but he averaged nearly 23 points and six assists in those games. 

During the 2020-2021 season, Schneider appeared in 23 games for Constanta. He averaged 16 points, five rebounds and five assists, all of which were top-5 marks in the league. 

UC Davis' Siler Schneider (5) shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Boise State in Boise, Idaho, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2015. Boise State won 64-56. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger)

At Lansing, Schneider was the Lions leading scorer for the 2014 State Championship team that completed an undefeated season at 25-0. He competed for the UC-Davis Aggies for four seasons while averaging double-digit points in three of those seasons. 

The Basketligaen is recognized as Denmark's most competitive basketball league and Horsens finished in second in the league standings last season. 