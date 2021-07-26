USM women's flag football coach named to USA Football committee

University of Saint Mary women's flag football coach Angelica Grayson has been selected to serve on USA Football’s Athlete & Coach Advisory Subcommittee.

The committee is aimed at advancing USA Football's high-performance programming and U.S. Flag National Team Program.

“Both of these groups of leaders are helping us build an elite and inclusive high-performance player development pathway in conjunction with our U.S. Flag National Team Program,” USA Football CEO and Executive Director Scott Hallenbeck said. “We aim to identify our nation’s top talent for international competition through our exclusive development pathway, and by extension, grow the burgeoning interest in flag football via high-level domestic and international competitions from youth to adults. The committees’ insight helps us to achieve both these objectives.”

Grayson and the Spires completed the women's flag football program's inaugural season in 2021 and went 6-5. They also competed in the NAIA women's flag football finals in May and compiled a 2-2 record.

In addition to being selected to work on the committee, Grayson has spent the summer working with the Washington Football Team in the NFL through the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship internship program. She will continue working with the organization's linebacker group through training camp.

Grayson is one of two women on the six-member committee and is joined by Ottawa University women's flag football head coach Liz Sowers.