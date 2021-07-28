Seventeen USM track and field athletes recognized academically

USM Athletics

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The University of Saint Mary men's and women's track and field teams had 17 student-athletes named USTFCCCA All-Academic athletes last week. Luke Skinner was also named the USTFCCCA Men's Indoor National Scholar Track Athlete of the Year, for the second time in his career.

On the men's side, Darion Allen, Johnathan Bowen, AJ Bohon, Mark Noel, Clayton Price, Skinner, Jared Stark, Dylan Stoltzfus and Eric Vazquez earned honors. On the women's side Veronica Aguilar, Alyssa Armendariz, Emma Campbell, Carlie Gregg, Riley Hiebert, Lexi Inscho, Natasha Ortiz and Maddy Walter-Sherretts earned the honor.

Overall, there were over 225 men and more than 275 women who were named all-academic athletes.

Both sides were also named All-Academic teams with the men compiling a 3.17 grade point average and the women's squad recording a 3.20 GPA.