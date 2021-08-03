Three from Lansing volleyball commit to play in college

Jason Brown
The Leavenworth Times
Shown from right are Lansing seniors Caitlin Bishop and Olivia Mae Van Der Werff.

Three senior members of Lansing's volleyball program recently committed to play volleyball at the college level next year. 

The trio of Caitlin Bishop, Olivia Mae Van Der Werff and McKenzie Moburg are all slated to compete at the next level following their final year with Lansing. The Lady Lions are coming off a 27-4 season and runnerup finish at the 5A state tournament. 

Lansing senior Olivia Mae Van Der Werff is committed to compete with College of Charleston next year.

Van Der Werff led Lansing in kills last year with 385 and has committed to attend the College of Charleston. 

Lansing senior Caitlin Bishop sets to a teammate during the 2020 season. Bishop is committed to play volleyball at the University of Missouri - St. Louis next year. She was a second-team all-state selection last season.

Bishop will attend the University of Missouri - St. Louis next year. The 5-7 setter ranked in the top-5 of nearly every stat for Lansing last year and was an all-state selection in both volleyball and basketball.

Lansing senior McKenzie Moburg recently announced her commitment to play volleyball at the University of Missouri - Kansas City.

Moburg will stay close to home as she committed to the University of Missouri - Kansas City. She totaled 241 digs last season and averaged over three a set. 