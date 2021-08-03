Three from Lansing volleyball commit to play in college

Three senior members of Lansing's volleyball program recently committed to play volleyball at the college level next year.

The trio of Caitlin Bishop, Olivia Mae Van Der Werff and McKenzie Moburg are all slated to compete at the next level following their final year with Lansing. The Lady Lions are coming off a 27-4 season and runnerup finish at the 5A state tournament.

Van Der Werff led Lansing in kills last year with 385 and has committed to attend the College of Charleston.

Bishop will attend the University of Missouri - St. Louis next year. The 5-7 setter ranked in the top-5 of nearly every stat for Lansing last year and was an all-state selection in both volleyball and basketball.

Moburg will stay close to home as she committed to the University of Missouri - Kansas City. She totaled 241 digs last season and averaged over three a set.