University of Saint Mary names new Esports coach

USM Athletics

University of Saint Mary vice president of Athletics Rob Miller has announced the hiring of Cray Pennison as the new Esports head coach.

Pennison comes to Saint Mary from Ole Miss University where he founded and led Ole Miss Esports for three years.

While there he oversaw 15 esports titles with half of them making deep runs for a national title with the PUBG team getting 4th in the nation in 2018, Call of Duty getting 2nd in CCL in 2019, and Hearthstone finishing top 8 in 2020. Pennison also coached and competed in various titles such as League of Legends, Magic: the Gathering, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

"Cray has a strong knowledge of Esports and we are excited to have him on staff," Miller said.

Pennison said he hopes to elevate Spires Esports to a new level.