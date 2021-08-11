Reigning champion Sherer returns for Labor Day Tournament

Alex Sherer became the youngest Leavenworth Annual Labor Day Tennis Tournament men's singles champion last year, claiming a record that was previously held by his father, Jessie.

Since then, Sherer won the men's singles tournament for Class 3-2-1A for Rossville High School to end his high school career and the Sunflower State Games men's singles. He is also set to attend Kansas Wesleyan and compete with the Coyotes' men's tennis team.

Sherer will be back at David Brewer Park for the 49th iteration of the Labor Day Tournament, after missing out on the Memorial Day Weekend Tournament due to an injury.

The tournament is scheduled for Sept. 4-6 and will feature divisions for junior boys and girls, as well as men, women and seniors.

Registration is open until Sept. 1 and must be completed online or in-person at the Riverfront Community Center. Telephone entries will not be accepted. Registration for all singles divisions is $25 while doubles is $35. Registration cost also includes a meal during a picnic Saturday. Registered players may have a guest attend the picnic for an additional $5.

Play is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Sept. 4 with the men's and women's open singles and will continue throughout the weekend.

For more information contact Jim Mathis at jhmathis57@gmail.com or visit https://www.leavenworthks.org/parksrec/page/annual-labor-day-tennis-tournament