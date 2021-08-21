Tips on early fall squirrel hunting

Ken Kieser

This has been a year of record high temperatures. Hopefully the first of September will be somewhat cooler, but don’t count on it. This is a value of early morning squirrel hunts.

My family hunted squirrels in the early fall throughout the 1960s and 1970s. Any additional meat was welcomed and going into the cool morning woods was pleasant, despite the mosquitos. Young squirrels were plentiful and very good table fare.

Few seem to hunt squirrels these days and that is a shame. They are fun to hunt and this is a good chance to watch the woods come alive in the early morning. Here is a guide for trying this seemingly forgotten sport.

Where to hunt

Squirrels are hard to spot if they are alerted to your presence, even in bare trees. Those who move too fast or don’t have the patience to sit still may only see or hear squirrels running from a distance.

Hickory or oak ridges are perfect places to sit, watch and listen. Eventually you will hear squirrels working in the trees or on the ground. Many of the young squirrels will be playing, chasing each other up and down trees.

Sneak in

Wake up early and position around walnut trees or cornfields before daylight. Mornings are cool and wildlife is moving this time of year. Sit, look and listen for squirrels and remember, you may hear squirrels before you see them. You might even enjoy the show of young squirrels chasing their kinfolk up and down trees, especially in areas with limited hunting.

You may be out of shooting range but sit still and wait for you chance. The young fryers may move into easy shooting range. When you shoot one, sit still. You may get a crack at the second or third.

I have known squirrel hunters to shoot their limit of six from the same spot. They shoot and mark where each squirrel falls. Then pick up their limit and walk away with little effort.

Still-hunting

Still-hunting is the term used for a dead-slow walk. Most hunters only move two or three feet in 10 minutes or longer. You don’t travel far fast, but you will definitely see more.

Watch each step to avoid cracking sticks or making any type of unnecessary noise – easier said than done in the fall. But if you do crack a stick or make some other type of noise, freeze and pretend you are a tree. Squirrels have sharp eyes, making a good case for camouflage. Remember to move slowly and only move your eyes.

Buddy hunting

Buddy hunting may be the best way to squirrel hunt. Still-hunt from tree to tree, about 10 feet apart. Then study the trees you pass and look behind you occasionally. You might just get an easy shot.

Squirrels move from one side of the tree to the other to escape danger. They are hidden by the tree, but during a buddy hunt, the squirrel will move around the tree to hide from one and become easy prey for the other. My brother and I have taken many squirrels using this technique. But beware of careless or even inexperienced hunters.

Squirrel dogs

Hunters once depended on dogs to tree squirrels. A good dog was considered a prized possession. The dog would chase a squirrel until it sought refuge in a tall tree. Hunters would either have to scan the branches for a hiding squirrel or one would occasionally sit on a limb and bark at its tormentor who was still barking back. That causes quite a commotion in a quiet woodlot.

Black powder

Want to try something different.? Black powder rifles are great fun for squirrel hunting. Most hunters choose a .32 or .36 caliber black powder squirrel rifle. Bigger bores may tear up the squirrel, making it inedible.

Loading the old fashion guns is simple. Start by pouring a pre-measured amount of black powder or Pyrodex down the barrel. You will probably use between 30 to 40 grains of powder for squirrels, but this is best determined by spending time at a target range to find your rifle’s most effective load.

Next place a cloth wadding around a small lead pumpkin ball and use a small ball starter to push the load just inside the barrel. The cloth and ball are both lightly lubricated with commercial jells, but saliva will do in a pinch.

The load is then pushed down the barrel with a ramrod until it will push no farther. When you are certain the load will go no farther, mark your ramrod against the barrel’s end with a sharp knife to ensure that the load is all the way down every time. Occasionally a load will jam in the barrel, creating a messy situation when the spark hits black powder.

When you are ready to start hunting, cock your hammer back to the safety position (the clicking point just before locking the hammer back for a shot) and insert a percussion cap over the nipple. The cap shoots a spark down to the black powder when the hammer drops by pulling the trigger.

You can use percussion caps to clear out the barrel of dampness or debris before loading. This is accomplished by placing a cap on the nipple, cocking the hammer back and pulling the trigger. First make sure the rifle is pointed in a safe direction.

The first step to black powder hunting is a long visit at the shooting range. All black powder rifles are slightly different. Only practice shooting will determine the best load for your rifle.