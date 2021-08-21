Crawford, Sisemore among promising crop of local seniors into football season

With the high school football season set to kick off in less than two weeks, let's take a look at some of Leavenworth County's senior football players who are expected to have solid final seasons with their schools. This list is not a ranking and is not ordered in any specific way. Below are senior athletes from Basehor-Linwood, Lansing, Leavenworth and Pleasant Ridge. Keep an eye out for our list of Leavenworth County's most exciting underclassmen football players next week.

Zack Sisemore - Basehor-Linwood - RB

After splitting time in the backfield as a sophomore, Sisemore had a breakout junior season as the Bobcats’ feature back, amassing 1,690 yards and 23 total touchdowns. Sisemore already owns the Bobcats’ single-season rushing record and single-season rushing touchdown record so expect him to go for the career marks this season.

Caden Crawford - Lansing - QB/MLB

The University of Iowa commit will likely be one of the most exciting athletes to watch in the region this season. Crawford was already an elite playmaker on the defensive side of the ball before becoming the Lions’ starting quarterback last season. He passed for over 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns while rushing for eight more on 264 yards. He was also the Lions’ second-leading tackler at defensive end with 65 but will transition to middle linebacker to captain the defense.

Trenton Harper - Leavenworth - LB

Harper was a tackling machine for the Pioneers last season, leading the team with 82. His 54 assisted tackles last season displayed the seniors' ability to read where the ball is going and get there quickly. Expect the Pioneer defense to continue to benefit from Harper's presence in the middle of the defense.

Devin Stutz - Pleasant Ridge - WR

Stutz is one of few returners for the Rams at their skill positions and will be expected to carry a large load. The Rams will be missing offensive specialist Jake Heckman, who graduated in May, so Stutz will be a big piece as Pleasant Ridge will have a new quarterback under center.

Aiden Ingram - Basehor-Linwood - LB

Ingram was Basehor’s leading tackler in 2020 with 95 total and was a first-team selection in the United Kansas Conference. The Warren Award winner is regarded as one of the top linebacker prospects in the state for the class of 2022.

Sam Hicks - Basehor-Linwood - LB

Hicks makes up the other half of a stellar duo with Ingram. The UKC honorable mention recipient totaled 74 tackles for second on the team behind Ingram.

Willie George - Leavenworth - DB

The Pioneers get a big boost with George returning for his senior season as he racked up 47 total tackles and picked off three passes last season. George also worked on special teams as a returner last season so he'll bring experience to that department this season.

Richie Patrick - Lansing - WR/DB

Patrick has been a defensive back through his first three seasons with Lansing. He made 11 tackles and grabbed three interceptions in just three games last season. He also picked off three passes as a sophomore in just five games. He’ll be expected to do more this season as he is slated to be one of the Lions’ main receiving threats after impressing during the offseason.

Chants Nelson - Basehor-Linwood - TE

The UKC first-team selection is one of the Bobcats’ top returning receiving threats in a balanced offense. We don’t know who will be throwing him the ball yet but expect Nelson to improve on his 389 yards and eight touchdowns this season.

Calvin Sholey - Lansing - DL

Sholey should continue to be disruptive on a solid defensive line for the Lions after recording 20 tackles, four sacks and six tackles for loss last year.

Brady Garrison - Basehor-Linwood - QB

Garrison notched 22 tackles and picked off a pass last season in the secondary but will have more responsibilities as the Bobcats’ next signal-caller. Garrison impressed at the 810 Varsity College Football Scouting Combine with top-10 marks in the standing vertical jump (36.5 inches), standing broad jump (9 feet, 5 inches), powerball throw (41 feet) and throwing velocity (51 mph).

If there's an athlete missing from this list that you think should have been included, contact Jason Brown at jbrown@leavenworthtimes.com