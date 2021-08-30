Lansing football searching for new varsity opponent for opener

Lansing football is currently without an opponent for what is supposed to be its home and season-opening game Friday. The Lions were originally scheduled to face Schlagle - one of five teams that did not compete at all last season due to COVID-19 - but a positive test within the Stallions' program means the game won't happen.

Schlagle was originally scheduled to host a three-team jamboree Friday at its campus in Kansas City, Kansas but the Stallions' positive test and one from Bonner Springs, who planned to participate, caused the entire event to be canceled.

Lansing likely saw this coming after Schlagle's jamboree was canceled but the Lions will have to find a new opponent, who can travel to them, within the next couple of days.

Many football jamboree events across eastern Kansas saw issues related to the virus, according to a report from Fox 4 Kansas City.

