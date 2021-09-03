Here are five local high school football games the Times is excited for in 2021

Week one of the Kansas high school football season is here and while every matchup from the first Friday of football season is exciting, the season, which spansmore than two months, will feature many other must-see games featuring local teams. Whether it's a rivalry renewed for the first time in two seasons, or teams looking to take a shot at the league champions, there are some great games that fans will want to circle on their calendars for this season.

Read about a handful of matchups I am looking forward to watching this season below.

Leavenworth at Lansing

Date: Oct. 1

The Pioneers and Lions will renew their rivalry on the football field after last season's scheduled meeting was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lansing got the better of Leavenworth in the 2019 matchup by a score of 28-20. The game came down to a Leavenworth turnover that occurred as the Pioneers were about to score a touchdown that would put them within two points of a tie.

Pleasant Ridge at Rossville

Date: Oct. 8

The Rams have a handful of tough matchups in what is in some ways a rebuilding season for the young program but facing the defending Class 2A champions in Rossville surely takes the cake. The Bulldogs went 13-0 and defeated Pleasant Ridge 69-6 in the regular season. The Rams face a mountain of a test against the Bulldogs but hopefully, they can make this matchup more interesting.

Leavenworth vs. De Soto

Date: Oct. 15

The Pioneers went 0-2 against the defending United Kansas Conference champions last season, including a loss in the Class 5A playoffs. The regular-season matchup provided plenty of intrigue with the Pioneers taking the Wildcats down to the wire in the first game but falling 35-28. The Pioneers look poised to take a step closer toward the top of the UKC and knocking off the champs would be significant.

Basehor-Linwood at Leavenworth

Date: Sept. 10

The Bobcats and Pioneers have gone back and forth over the previous two seasons with Leavenworth claiming 2019's matchup 41-30 and Basehor coming out on top last season 61-42. The 61 points by the Bobcats last season represented their highest scoring output of last season. The Pioneers are knocking on the door and could leap past the Bobcats in the conference hierarchy with a win.

Lansing vs. De Soto

Date: Sept. 24

The Lions will likely be looking for revenge as the Wildcats handed Lansing its first loss of the season last year. Both teams came into the game with 3-0 records but De Soto came out on top 40-35. Lansing fell behind early in the first half 19-7 but scored two quick touchdowns to lead 21-19 at halftime. The Wildcats pulled back ahead in the second half and sealed the win. Lansing will be just one of a few teams looking to knock off the defending league champs this year.

Jason Brown is the sports editor of the Leavenworth Times. Contact him at jbrown@leavenworthtimes.com