Here are 12 Leavenworth County high school volleyball players to watch this season

With the fall sports season already underway, it is time the Leavenworth Times takes a look at some of the most exciting volleyball players that are taking the court this season. The Times has already produced two lists recognizing senior and underclassmen football players in the area and will now turn attention to volleyball and soccer – slated to be released next week.

Below you will find three of each local school's volleyball players we're keeping an eye on this season.

Basehor-Linwood

Mila Seaton, defensive specialist/outside hitter

As a sophomore, Seaton led the Lady Bobcats in kills last season with 239 - over three per set. She also ranked in the top-3 of nearly every other stat for Basehor-Linwood last season. She was also one of two Lady Bobcats named to the first team All-United Kansas Conference team.

Taylor Cruse, setter

Seaton wasn't the only sophomore making noise for the Lady Bobcats last season as Cruse led the team in digs with 80 and was named second-team all-conference. Cruse and Seaton are already standouts for Basehor's softball team so expect the duo to be heavily involved in what the Lady Bobcats do this season.

Jordan Knipp, outside hitter/defensive specialist

Knipp is just one of a handful of experienced seniors on this team and will likely be an important part of Basehor's rotation. The All-UKC second-teamer was one of the Lady Bobcats' top servers in 2020 and ranked toward the top of many other statistics.

Lansing

Olivia Mae Van Der Werff, outside hitter

After leading the Lady Lions in kills last season with 385 and averaging over five per set, Van Der Werff is back for her senior season and will be an integral piece of Lansing's plans to return to the state championship in October. She was recognized as one of the best outside hitters in Class 5A last season after being named first-team all-state by the Kansas Volleyball Association. Van Der Werff recently notched her commitment to play at the next level with the College of Charleston last season.

Caitlin Bishop, setter

Bishop was a first-team all-league and second-team all-state selection last season after racking up 940 assists and averaging nearly 12 a set. Lansing head coach Lindsay Zych said Bishop's leadership and setting ability are huge for the Lady Lions this season. The senior is committed to join the University of Missouri - St. Louis volleyball program following graduation.

Kamryn Farris, libero

Farris led the Lady Lions with over four digs per set and 343 total as a junior last season. She was named second-team all-league and second-team all-state as Lansing came within one match of a state championship. Already a standout athlete for the basketball team, Farris will likely have a successful final season in both sports.

Leavenworth

Zoe Green, outside hitter

Green is just one of two seniors on Leavenworth's varsity team this year and will be leaned on to be a leader for an otherwise young team. A strong hitter, Green will have plenty of opportunities to rack up kills this season.

Misty DeLeon, defensive specialist

DeLeon marks the second senior on the Lady Pioneers squad and will likely be the leader of Leavenworth's defensive unit.

Sarah Ward, middle hitter

Ward comes to Leavenworth as a transfer from Kirksville High School. The sophomore was not a member of the Tigers' varsity squad last season but Shepherd said her size will be important for blocking up front.

Pleasant Ridge

Kelsey Theis, libero

The senior will move to the libero position this season after earning first-team all-Northeast Kansas League as a defensive specialist. She takes over the role for Bailey Ko, who graduated in May. Head coach Julie Slater said Theis will be leading the team's ball control and defense.

Emily Langley, middle hitter

Langley was a first-team all-league selection as a freshman last season and returns for her sophomore season as one of the more experienced members of the Lady Rams varsity team.

Kelsi Ko, setter

The sophomore will step into the setter role for Pleasant Ridge and will play a big part in the Lady Rams' ability to find consistency on offense.