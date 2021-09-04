Thoughts from Friday night: Sisemore, defense carry Basehor-Linwood to dominant win

Zack Sisemore was nearly unstoppable Friday in the Bobcats' 27-6 win at Tonganoxie.

The senior running back was responsible for all four of Basehor-Linwood's touchdowns, getting three on the ground and the other on a catch he made with one hand, pinning the ball against his helmet before carrying it into the endzone. He led the team in rushing with 132 yards on 24 carries and receiving with three catches for 44 yards.

"He's a workhorse," Basehor-Linwood head coach Rod Stallbaumer said. "Jekai (Harris) and Brady (Garrison) did a good job of taking some of the load off of him but Zack's the catalyst and he got the yards we needed every time we called his number."

Sisemore wasn't the only reason for the Bobcats' success against a Tonganoxie program that had scored 60 points against them in each of the team's previous two meetings. After the Chieftains took their first possession five plays for a quick touchdown, the Bobcat defense buckled down in a big way.

"It's game one jitters, you know, we made a lot of procedural mistakes that first drive," Stallbaumer said. "We feel like we're a lot better defensively,"

It's hard to argue the contrary as the Bobcats shut out the Chieftains outside of the opening two minutes and didn't really come close to giving up any more points throughout the game.

The Bobcats will head to Leavenworth Friday for what should be a solid matchup of 1-0 teams.

Pioneers open with win

Leavenworth picked up its first season-opening win under head coach Sean Sachen with a 20-13 triumph at Shawnee Heights.

The Pioneers trailed early by a field goal in the first quarter but built a double-digit lead by halftime with 13 second-quarter points off a touchdown run by sophomore running back Xaiver Strickland and a touchdown pass by junior quarterback Eddie McLaughlin. Heights got the game within a score in the fourth quarter but were unable to put together a game-tying drive.

Leavenworth will host Basehor-Linwood for its home opener Friday.

Lansing struggles with Odessa run game

Odessa loves to run the ball and that was evident Friday when the Bulldogs gashed the Lions for 339 rushing yards on 39 carries. The result was a 35-0 defeat for the Lions at the hands of what likely would have been the reigning Missouri Class 3 state champions.

The Lions didn't necessarily struggle on offense but it would have taken an impeccable game to keep up with the Bulldogs' two-man backfield. Quarterback Caden Crawford threw and rushed for 60 yards while sophomore running back Tyrone Butler had a productive game with 70 yards on eight carries.

Lansing likely won't see another rushing attack like Odessa's this season so the Lions should be able to put this early loss behind them.

The Lions will face Turner next week.

Rams get big win at JCN

Cooper Beying's debut as the starting quarterback at Pleasant Ridge probably could not have gone much better. The sophomore's first game as the signal-caller resulted in a 24-22 win for the Rams at Jefferson County North.

Beying was 10-of-24 passing with touchdown passes to Colten Potter and Evan Slapper. Potter also led the team in rushing with 83 yards on 14 carries with a touchdown. Senior wide receiver Devin Stutz led the pass catchers with four receptions for 57 yards.

The Rams' win avenges a season-opening 42-14 loss to the Chargers last season.

Pleasant Ridge will travel to Atchison County Friday.

Weather came to play

Many schools in the state decided to move up their game's kickoff times, including Basehor-Linwood and Leavenworth.

The Bobcats kicked off at Tonganoxie at 5 p.m. while Leavenworth's game at Shawnee Heights began at 6:30 p.m. Lansing and Pleasant Ridge both did not alter kick-off times but were able to complete the games without any weather delay.

The weather looks clear of rain for week 2 - for now - so next week might be more normal.

Jason Brown is the sports editor of the Leavenworth Times. Contact him at jbrown@leavenworthtimes.com