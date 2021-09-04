LOCAL SCOREBOARD

The Leavenworth Times

Here are athletic results from Leavenworth County high schools and the University of Saint Mary for the week of Aug. 30. This story will be updated as results become available.

Basehor-Linwood High School

Volleyball:

Defeated Silver Lake (26-24, 25-16) and Wamego (25-14, 25-23) Monday.

Defeated Topeka (25-12, 25-18, 25-6) Thursday.

Boy’s soccer:

Lost to Blue Valley Northwest 5-1 Tuesday.

Lost to J.C. Harmon Thursday.

Cross country:

Boys placed fifth at Bobcat Invitational Thursday, women took third place.

Full results can be viewed here.

Football:

Defeated Tonganoxie 27-6 Friday

Lansing High School

Volleyball:

Defeated Topeka Seaman (25-22, 25-15, 25-18) Thursday.

Boy’s soccer:

Defeated Leavenworth 2-1 Tuesday.

Lost to De Soto 2-1 Thursday.

Football:

Lost to Odessa 35-0 Friday.

Leavenworth High School

Volleyball:

Lost to Shawnee Mission Northwest (25-10, 25-9) and Mill Valley (25-15, 25-17) Tuesday.

Boy’s soccer:

Lost to Lansing 2-1 Tuesday.

Lost to Shawnee Heights 7-0 Thursday.

Football:

Defeated Shawnee Heights 20-13 Friday.

Pleasant Ridge High School

Volleyball:

Defeated Maur Hill (25-23, 25-22) and lost to Jefferson County North (25-9, 25-18) Tuesday.

Football:

Defeated Jefferson County North 24-22 Friday.

University of Saint Mary

Women's soccer:

Lost to Evangel University 1-0 Wednesday.

Men's soccer:

Defeated Kansas Christian College 7-0 Wednesday.

Volleyball:

Defeated Avila University (25-15, 25-21, 25-19) Wednesday.

Football:

Results from the Saturday game at Sterling College will be updated after completion of the game.