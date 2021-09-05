Check out last week's top high school performances and vote for the Athlete of the Week

With nearly two weeks of high school athletic competition in the books, let's take a look at some of the best individual performances across Leavenworth County.

Zack Sisemore - Basehor-Linwood High School

The senior running back was instrumental in the Bobcats' season-opening 27-6 win at Tonganoxie with over 130 yards and four total touchdowns - three on the ground and one through the air.

Ryan Bachtel - Lansing High School

The senior forward powered the Lions' boy's soccer team to a season-opening 2-1 win at Leavenworth Tuesday. Bachtel tied the game up shortly after halftime then got the game-winner on a penalty kick later in the half.

John Purvis - Leavenworth

The sophomore member of the Pioneers' cross country team was the program's top finisher at the Manhattan Invitational to open the season. Purvis came in 12th place overall and completed the course in 17:12.4.

Cooper Beying - Pleasant Ridge

The sophomore made his first varsity start at quarterback for the Rams Friday and helped the team pick up a 24-22 win at Jefferson County North. Beying threw two touchdowns and rushed for an additional score in the debut.

