Week 2 preview: Bobcats face off with Pioneers, Rams look for 2-0 start

After an opening week that was slightly altered by weather, it looks like local high school football teams will kick off their second week of the season with sunny skies. Week 1 saw forecasts of thunderstorms which forced some teams to move kickoff times up while others stuck to the normal schedule and were able to get the games finished in one night.

This week, three 1-0 teams will open their conference schedule while another looks to avenge a tough opening loss. Read more about this week's matchups below:

Basehor-Linwood High School (1-0) at Leavenworth High School (1-0)

With both teams kicking off the season with solid wins, this United Kansas Conference matchup carries even more intrigue. The Pioneers opened the season with a 20-13 win at Shawnee Heights in a game that saw them trail early then later claim the lead and hold the Thunderbird offense out of the end zone to seal the win.

On the other side, Basehor-Linwood's 27-6 defeat of Tonganoxie featured a stellar performance from the Bobcat defense and running back Zack Sisemore. Both schools have boast dual-threat quarterbacks in Leavenworth's Eddie McLaughlin and Basehor's Brady Garrison.

Basehor head coach Rod Stallbaumer said having a quarterback that can run the ball helps his defense prepare for that style when they face it.

"We're doing more runs with the quarterback this year so it helps that our defense has seen it in practice the last three weeks," Stallbaumer said. "But it's a whole different style of offense with them and they're going to spread us out so we have to tackle in space."

The Bobcats and Pioneers are scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. Friday at Pioneer Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on the NFHS Network.

Lansing High School (0-1) vs. Turner High School (0-1)

Lansing is coming off a tough 35-0 loss to Odessa (MO) and will need to bounce back in a big way against Turner Friday. The biggest factor in the loss was the running game Lansing ran the ball 37 times for 169 yards while the Bulldogs ran it 39 times for 339 yards.

Despite being shut out, the stats do the Lions' offense justice with running back Tyrone Butler providing 70 yards on eight carries on a productive night for the sophomore.

The Lions are not likely to face another powerhouse rushing attack like Odessa's again this season and they certainly won't see it against Turner. The Golden Bears were blown out Friday 62-8 against De Soto and will have their hands full with seniors Caden Crawford and Richie Patrick on both sides of the ball.

The Lions and Bears are scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. Friday at Lansing High School. The game will be broadcasted on the NFHS Network.

Pleasant Ridge High School (1-0) vs. Atchison County Community High School (1-0)

Pleasant Ridge is coming off a big 24-22 week 1 win at Jefferson County North Friday that saw the Rams produce all of their points in the second half and erase two Charger leads. Sophomore quarterback Cooper Beying brushed off two first-half turnovers and led the Rams to three scoring drives in the second half with two touchdown passes and a run. The Rams were just 2-for-13 on third-down conversions but made up for it by going 2-for-3 on fourth-down conversions.

The Rams will take their 1-0 record on the road for the second-straight week to face Atchison County Community High School. The Tigers defeated Horton 45-7 Friday but will be facing the Rams for the first time since 2019, when they lost 31-21.

Kickoff between the Rams and Tigers is scheduled for 7 p.m. at ACCHS.

