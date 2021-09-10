New men's singles champ crowned at Labor Day Tennis Tournament
Despite rainy weather, the 49th annual Leavenworth Labor Day Tennis Tournament was completed over the weekend at David Brewer Park in Leavenworth.
For the second consecutive year, a new champion was crowned in the men's singles division as Simon Birgerson - a native of Karlskrona, Sweden, and member of Northwest Missouri State's tennis program - defeated his Bearcat teammate Martin Sanchez (Bueno Aires, Argentina) 3-6, 6-4, 10-5 in the finals.
Last year's champion Alex Sherer - a member of Kansas Wesleyan University's tennis program and Kansas state champion - fell to Birgerson in the quarterfinals 6-3, 6-3.
Birgerson is the 10th international player to win the men's singles division.
Eighteen participants competed in the men's singles division this year.
Here are the results from the other divisions of the Labor Day Tennis Tournament:
Men's 40-over singles
Chris Chapman claimed his third-straight title with a 6-2, 6-4 defeat of Alex Weber.
Men's 55-over singles
David May (Atchison) defeated Junping Yang (St. Joseph, Missouri) in the finals by scores of 6-3, 6-0.
Boy's singles
Dimetri Fleming (Lee's Summit, Missouri) claimed the championship, defeating Nathan Vanek (Platte City, Missouri) 6-3, 6-2. In the consolation match, Ayden Gore (Topeka) defeated Tripp McLain (Fort Leavenworth) 8-4.
Men's open doubles
Bearcats Fabien Calloud and Martin Sanchez picked up the first-place finish, beating Vinicius Rodriguez and Sawyer Nickel 2-6, 4-6, 10-7.
Men's 40-over doubles
Chapman and partner Bobby Miller claimed the championship with a win against Jesse Sherer and Alex Weber 6-1, 6-1. Each of the four participants in the final were teammates at Leavenworth High School.
Mixed doubles
Gary Shipp and Robin Michael beat Ben Seitz and Rachel Seitz 7-5, 6-8, 10-7 (tiebreaker). The win marked the third-straight mixed doubles title for Shipp and Michael.
Men's 55-over doubles
George Morton and Al Hilden defeated Ron Dreher and Don Dreher 6-4, 6-2.
Father-son doubles
Jesse and Alex Sherer defeated John Crook and Aaron Crook 6-3, 6-2.