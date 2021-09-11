Four Spire athletes earn weekly conference recognition

The University of Saint Mary is just three weeks into its fall athletic season in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference and many athletes have already earned individual recognition from the conference. Four Spires were announced as winners of the conference's weekly award Monday including members of the volleyball, women's soccer and cross country teams.

Spire junior volleyball player Michelle Dvorak was named the conference's volleyball Attacker of the Week for her performance last weekend.

Dvorak helped the Spires to a 3-0 sweep over Avila University last week with a team-high 13 kills and .444 hitting percentage, on 27 swings. She also registered two digs and three block assists as the Spires improved to 6-3 on the season.

Sophomore goalkeeper for the women's soccer team Maea Ploetz recorded the second-most saves in a single game in program history to be named the conference's Defender of the Week. She made 16 saves in a 1-1 draw with Park University Sept. 4. Ploetz now has 19 saves on the season in two total matches, along with a .905 save percentage.

The cross country team claimed the other half of the awards with Johnathan Bowen and Alyssa Armendariz sweeping the conference's Runner of the Week awards.

Armendariz placed first overall against competition from Northwest Missouri State and MidAmerica Nazarene, Sept. 3 at the Bearcat Invite. Her first-place finish came in a time of 18:44.30 – 13 seconds ahead of the second-place participant.

At the same meet, Bowen left the field of Bearcats and Pioneers in the dust with a first-place finish in 22:14.68 - 11 seconds faster than second place.

For more information on University of Saint Mary athletics, visit gospires.com