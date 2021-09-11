Thoughts from Friday night: Lansing gets big bounce-back win

The second week of high school football is in the books with two local teams scoring wins. Lansing picked up its first win of the season with a 60-0 drubbing of Turner at home while Basehor-Linwood moved to 2-0, defeating Leavenworth 42-13 on the road.

Here are some thoughts from the Week 2 slate of games around Leavenworth County:

Lions overcome slow start

After suffering a tough loss in Week 1, Lansing had an opportunity to make a statement against Turner and the Lions did not disappoint. However, the first drive for the Lions could have spelled disaster as they drove down the field, only to lose possession on a fumble by running back Caden Howell as he attempted to cross the plane. The Bears took over but Lansing's defense repeatedly stopped the Bears from putting points on the board.

The Lions' second offensive drive saw quarterback Caden Crawford take matters into his own hands, barrelling through the Bears defense for a touchdown from 22 yards out. From there, the Lions got into a rhythm with Howell finding the endzone twice in the second quarter. Crawford got his first touchdown pass of the season when he connected with sophomore running back Tyrone Butler in the finals minutes of the half.

The second half saw Lansing punctuate the win with 32 more points and complete the defensive gem.

The Lions should have some momentum to take into their first United Kansas Conference matchup of the season with Shawnee Heights at home.

Bobcats improve to 2-0

Zack Sisemore continued his strong start to his senior season Friday with three total touchdowns and over 150 totals yards in the Bobcats' 42-13 win at Leavenworth. The standout running back did the majority of his damage in the first half, opening the scoring with a 19-yard touchdown run. In the second quarter with the Bobcats facing 3rd and 12, Sisemore lined up as a receiver and took a quick pass 40 yards to give Basehor a 14-0 lead. He added another score in the final minute of the half to give the Bobcats a three-score lead.

Sisemore wasn't the only difference maker as it seemed the Bobcats were making a big difference on all three fronts. The defense allowed just 360 yards, created multiple turnovers and held Leavenworth to just 1-of-14 on third down conversions.

Senior quarterback Brady Garrison looked more comfortable in head coach Rod Stallbaumer's scheme in his second start, completing 14-of-20 passes for 314 yards and four touchdowns. Four different receivers caught touchdowns and six had multiple receptions.

The Bobcats could not have found a rhythm at a better time as they hit the road for Week 3 to take on defending United Kansas Conference champions De Soto.

Pioneers struggle with turnovers, defense

Leavenworth fell behind pretty quick against Basehor-Linwood and struggled to mount a comeback throughout the game due to turnovers on the wrong side of the field. The first came toward the end of the first quarter with Leavenworth trailing 7-0 in the first quarter with the ball in Bobcat territory as quarterback Eddie McLaughlin underthrew his receiver and was intercepted by Kaleb Scott. Later in the first half, the Pioneers drove into the red zone but failed to get any points, electing to go for it on a long fourth down and turning it over on downs.

Leavenworth broke through on their first possession of the second half as Alexander Finn took a jet sweep to the left from eight yards out to trail 21-7. The Bobcats left no room for error for the Pioneers with back-to-back scores, pushing their lead to 35-7. McLaughlin got the Pioneers on the board in the second half with a 26-yard touchdown pass to Sebastian Campbell but Basehor immediately responded with another score. With the Pioneers pressed for points in the fourth quarter, the Bobcat defense picked off another pass and recovered two fumbles to seal the game.

Leavenworth will have another difficult test in Week 3 as they host Piper (2-0).

Rams take a step back after Week 1 win

Pleasant Ridge struggled with Atchison County Community High School Friday, resulting in a shutout 22-0 loss on the road. The Rams were unable to provide an answer for the Tigers' stout rushing attack and could not get into a rhythm on offense to get points on the board. ACCHS took a 20-0 lead into halftime and added just a safety to their point total in the final two frames.

Things don't get much easier for the Rams in Week 3 as they are on the road to face Maur Hill.