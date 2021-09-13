Check out this week's top athletic performances and vote for the Athlete of the Week

After another solid week of high school sports, here are four selections for the Leavenworth Times Athlete of the Week award. Head to @LVTSportsGuy on Twitter or click the links below to go place your vote by the end of day Tuesday. If you don't have Twitter, please send your vote to jbrown@leavenworthtimes.com

Vote for the Athlete of the Week here.

Here are the four choices for Athlete of the Week.

Chloe Herring - Leavenworth High School

The junior opened the girl's golf season with a first-place finish at the Olathe North Invite Thursday. Herring shot a 41 for six-over-par at the nine-hole tournament, topping second place by six strokes. Herring won the United Kansas Conference girl's golf championship in 2020 and represented the Pioneers at the state championship.

Jackson Steger - Lansing High School

The sophomore cross country runner notched his second top-5 finish of the season in two meets with a third-place finish at the Topeka West Joe Schrag Invitational. Steger completed the course in 16:49.61 and was Lansing's top finisher at the meet. Steger opened the season with a fourth-place finish at the Lansing - Tonganoxie Dual Sept. 4.

Brady Garrison - Basehor-Linwood High School

After tossing just one touchdown in Week 1, the senior quarterback completed 14-of-20 passes for 314 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-13 win at Leavenworth Friday. Garrison connected with six different Bobcat pass-catchers and found four of them for touchdowns.

Kelsi Ko - Pleasant Ridge High School

The sophomore setter posted a season-high in assists with 22 in a 2-0 win against Valley Falls Tuesday. Ko's assist total for the season is at 149 with an average of 7.1 per set.

