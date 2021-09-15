Week 3 preview: Bobcats look to knock off defending league champs

After entering Week 2 of the high school football season with three local undefeated teams, there is just one school without a loss on the season. Basehor-Linwood moved up three spots in the latest edition of Gannett Kansas' High School football rankings to be the third-ranked team in Class 4A.

The Bobcats handed Leavenworth its first loss of the season with a 42-13 win Friday while Lansing bounced back from a disastrous first game to beat Turner 60-0. Pleasant Ridge saw its strong start in Week 1 overshadowed by a 22-0 shutout loss to Atchison County Community High School.

This week, the Bobcats put their undefeated record on the line against a strong opponent while Lansing is looking for its second United Kansas Conference win of the season. Leavenworth and Pleasant Ridge both face tough tests with aspirations of moving over .500 in the win/loss column.

Read about each local school's matchup this week below:

Basehor-Linwood High School (2-0) vs. De Soto High School (1-1)

The No. 3 Bobcats will be looking for their first win against De Soto in two seasons with their last coming in 2018 when the Bobcats were league champions. The Wildcats have stood tall at the top of the United Kansas Conference the past two seasons but an early loss in Week 2 has them sitting behind Basehor.

The Bobcats have demonstrated the ability to run the ball and pass efficiently in their first two wins of the season at Leavenworth and Tonganoxie. In Week 1, senior running back Zack Sisemore handled the scoring for Basehor with four total touchdowns. In Week 2 it was senior quarterback Brady Garrison leading the way with his arm, totaling four passing touchdowns to four different receivers.

The Bobcats' defense has allowed 19 points this season and created five turnovers.

Friday will represent the Bobcats' first home game of the season so expect the fans to come out in full force for this heavyweight bout. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Kiester Field.

Lansing High School (1-1) at Shawnee Heights High School (0-2)

Lansing got the bounce-back win it desperately needed with a 60-0 win against Turner in Week 2 following a 35-0 shutout loss to Odessa. The Lions took last year's matchup to avenge consecutive losses to the Thunderbirds in 2019 that ended Lansing's season.

Lansing had their way running the ball against Turner, totaling 411 rushing yards on 28 carries to average nearly 15 per carry. Senior quarterback Caden Crawford had three rushing scores in the game and also led the team in tackles from the linebacker position with eight. While the rushing attack appears to be working on all cylinders, Lansing might need to find more continuity in its passing game.

The Thunderbirds will be looking for their first win of the season after losing to Leavenworth and Bonner Springs by a combined eight points.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Shawnee Heights High School.

Leavenworth High School (1-1) vs. Piper High School (2-0)

The Pioneers won't get a break after struggling against Basehor-Linwood last week as they face a 2-0 Piper Pirates team that has stormed out of the gate with wins against Ottawa and Eudora. Piper won last season's matchup by a score of 39-14.

The Pioneers will need to win the turnover battle in this game to have a better chance after giving it up four times against Basehor in Week 2.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Piper High School.

Pleasant Ridge High School (1-1) at Maur Hill - Mount Academy (2-0)

Pleasant Ridge took a step back in Week 2 after opening with an impressive 24-22 win at Jefferson County North. The Rams were unable to stay out of the loss column as they were shut out by Atchison County Community High School Friday.

This week, Pleasant Ridge will have one of its tougher opponents of the season in Maur Hill. Despite being separated by just 15 miles, the teams did not meet last season but the Rams will be looking to end a four-game losing streak to the Ravens.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Pleasant Ridge for homecoming.