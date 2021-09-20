Football, volleyball, cross country and golf all involved in last week's top performances

Football has reigned supreme in the first two weeks of the Leavenworth Times' Athlete of the Week poll on Twitter. While football is still in the mix this week, local golfers, runners and spikers will be in the mix for this week's Athlete of the Week award.

Amanda Smith - Basehor-Linwood High School

The junior golfer competed in her first-ever high school meet and notched 59 strokes in a nine-hole tournament. Smith is also part of the Bobcat media program, helping with athletic media days and gameday promotions.

Olivia Mae van der Werff - Lansing High School

The senior outside hitter led Lansing in kills last week with 58 across 12 sets for an average of just under five per set. The Lady Lions won all 12 of those sets and went 6-0 with a first-place tournament win.

Logan Beying - Pleasant Ridge High School

The senior cross country runner has had a strong start to the season, posting solid times at the Bobcat Invitational and Olathe North Twilight. Beying grabbed a fifth-place finish Thursday at the McLouth Invitational, finishing the course in 18:49 in a 60-runner field.

Sam Curtis - Leavenworth High School

The sophomore running back had the best game of his high school career Friday in the Pioneers' 25-23 win at Piper. Curtis had 19 rushing attempts and notched 81 yards while scoring his first touchdown of the season. He is averaging over four yards per carry this season.

