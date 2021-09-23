Week 4 preview: Local teams look to keep winning records after 4-0 week

With Week 4 of the Kansas high school football season less than two days from getting underway, let's take a look at each of the local high school matchups this week.

Local schools are coming off a 4-0 week that featured two comeback wins, an individual standout defensive performance and a streak snapped.

Read about last week's game here and check out the latest statewide rankings by class here.

Basehor-Linwood High School (3-0) at Turner High School (1-2)

The Bobcats are coming off a huge win against Center (MO) last week after a COVID outbreak caused their original matchup with De Soto to be canceled. With just eight hours notice, the Bobcats and Yellowjackets were able to get on the field Friday with both teams touting undefeated records. The Bobcats pulled off the come-from-behind win as senior quarterback Brady Garrison scored his second rushing touchdown of the game with under a minute in the game.

Senior running back Zack Sisemore eclipsed 200 rushing yards for the first time this season and is currently ranked 15th in the state in the category. His six rushing touchdowns is also a top-20 mark in the state.

The Bobcats have another United Kansas Conference matchup this week in Turner. The Bears suffered losses to De Soto and Lansing to start the season but got in the win column with a dominant defeat of Harmon Friday.

Basehor has won its last seven meetings with Turner with the last loss coming in 2012. The Bobcats will be looking for a strong performance heading into the halfway point of the regular season.

Kickoff between the Bobcats and Bears is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Turner High School. The game will be streamed on the NFHS Network.

Leavenworth High School (2-1) at Blue Valley Southwest High School (1-2)

Leavenworth's win at Piper came in dramatic fashion as the team's traded touchdowns throughout the game. The Pirates struck first with a touchdown, followed by a two-point conversion. The Pioneers responded and tied the game and took the lead with another eight-point score. Piper came back and tied the game at 16-16 before Leavenworth jumped back ahead 22-16. A late Piper touchdown put the Pioneers behind 23-22 but the Leavenworth offense was able to get down the field to set up placekicker Peyton White for the game-winning field goal.

The Pirates had shot up the Class 4A rankings earlier in the season with impressive wins against Eudora and Louisburg, giving the Pioneers a big win against a quality opponent. It doesn't get any easier for Leavenworth in Week 4 with a matchup against Blue Valley Southwest. The Timberwolves are 1-2 on the season but their one win came against defending UKC champions De Soto in Week 2. Both of their losses saw the Timberwolves surrender more than 40 points to Blue Valley West and Blue Valley North.

Junior quarterback Eddie McLaughlin tossed two touchdowns in the win but also threw two interceptions. The dual-threat signal-caller led the Pioneers in rushing for the third-straight game this season and eclipsed 100 yards for the second week in a row, notching 122 yards on 18 carries. McLaughlin got some help from running back Sam Curtis, who totaled 81 yards and a touchdown. Five Pioneer receivers caught passes in the win.

The Pioneers and Timberwolves are scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. Friday at Blue Valley Southwest High School. The game will be streamed on the NFHS Network.

Lansing High School (2-1) at De Soto High School (1-1)

Lansing is coming off a low-scoring win against Shawnee Heights in which the Lions won by a field goal, 17-14. Quarterback Caden Crawford connected with wide receiver Landen Thomas for the first score, followed by a field goal from Liam Zell and a 92-yard interception return for a touchdown by defensive back Richie Patrick. The pick-six was just one of three interceptions for Patrick in the game while he also totaled nine tackles and caught two passes for 38 yards on the other side of the ball.

The Lions get their third UKC matchup of the year with a big road game against defending champs De Soto. The Wildcats were forced to take a week off last week due to multiple positive COVID-19 cases within the program but all signs indicate the scheduled matchup is set to be played Friday.

The last time the Wildcats took the field, they were upended by Blue Valley Southwest 34-20 in Week 2. The Wildcats were held to just 12 first downs in the contest and will likely be looking for a bounce-back performance against Lansing.

The Lions and Wildcats are scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. Friday at De Soto High School. The game will be streamed on the NFHS Network.

Pleasant Ridge High School (2-1) vs. Mission Valley High School (0-3)

After being shut out by Atchison County Community High School in Week 2, Pleasant Ridge bounced back in a big way Friday, ending a five-game losing streak to Maur Hill.

The Rams got their highest scoring output of the year in the 42-28 win and were able to put away a Ravens team that was ranked in the top-10 of the latest Class 2A rankings.

Pleasant Ridge will look to move to 3-1 with a winless Mission Valley team set to visit Friday. The Vikings have played a grueling schedule over the first three weeks of the season with losses to Wabaunsee, Pratt and Osage City - all appearing in the Class 3A and 2A rankings this season.

Facing a team that is looking for its first win at this point in the season is never an easy task so the Rams will have to stay on their toes to come out on top.

The Rams and Vikings are scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. Friday at Pleasant Ridge High School.