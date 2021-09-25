Thoughts from Friday night: Mistakes doom Pioneers in loss to Timberwolves

With Week 4 of the Kansas high school football season in the rearview mirror after Friday's games, the regular season has reached its halfway point.

All four local teams were in action Friday with Class 4A No. 3 Basehor-Linwood moving to 4-0 while Lansing and Leavenworth faltered to fall to 2-2. Pleasant Ridge pushed its record to 3-1 after a comeback win against Mission Valley.

Read about the four local games below:

Turnovers, penalties among issues for Pioneers

Leavenworth appeared to be in a great position to build a two-possession lead on Blue Valley Southwest when the second half began with both teams tied at 14-14. The Pioneers opened the half with an emphatic touchdown drive, scoring on a run from quarterback Eddie McLaughlin to lead 21-14, and got the ball back with a chance to score again. Leavenworth had driven into Timberwolve territory but a fumble allowed Southwest to drive to tie the game.

On the ensuing drive, the Pioneers reached enemy territory but came up short on a 4th and 1, giving the ball back to the Timberwolves to set up the game-winning score. Leavenworth got the ball back one more time but McLaughlin threw his third interception of the game, sealing the 28-21 loss.

Five total turnovers put the Pioneers at -2, as they forced three with one coming on the very first play of the game. Leavenworth also had six penalties for 55 yards, which set up a handful of difficult down and distance situations.

McLaughlin finished 7-of-14 with 128 passing yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 138 yards on 26 carries with two touchdowns. Alexander Finn was the Pioneers' leading receiver with three catches for 90 yards and a touchdown. Freshman running back Sam Curtis eclipsed 100 yards with 107 on 20 carries.

The Pioneers will look to get back in the win column with a rivalry matchup against Lansing scheduled for Friday at Lansing.

De Soto rolls past Lansing in return from COVID

The past two weeks haven't been easy for De Soto with a loss to Blue Valley Southwest in Week 2, followed by a COVID-19 cancellation with Basehor-Linwood in Week 3 but the Wildcats got back on track Friday with a 41-7 defeat of Lansing.

The Lions were coming off a great defensive win against Shawnee Heights in Week 3 but the Wildcat offense didn't seem to care as they rolled to 27 first-half points.

Lansing got its only score of the night in the first quarter when quarterback Caden Crawford carried it up the middle to find the endzone.

The Lions fall to 2-2 on the season and will need to bounce back in a big way with Leavenworth scheduled to travel across Eisenhower Road for a renewal of the two schools local rivalry Friday.

Bobcats rout Turner to stay undefeated

Basehor-Linwood moved to 4-0 with a 57-6 win at Turner Friday and the Bobcats were able to give many of their starters a break after taking a four-score lead in the second quarter.

Quarterback Brady Garrison ran and threw for a score before stepping out for sophomore Brady Van Donge, who threw his first touchdown. Running back Zack Sisemore saw a smaller workload with just seven carries for 51 yards and a touchdown.

Linebackers Sam Hicks and Aiden Ingram led the way in the tackle department with Ingram grabbing an interception too.

The Bobcats will be back at home next week for their homecoming game against Shawnee Heights.

Rams complete comeback at home

Looking to move to 3-1, Pleasant Ridge hosted a winless Mission Valley team Friday and got just about all they could handle from the Vikings. The Rams got the scoring started and converted the two-point try to lead 8-0 but the Vikings matched the output to bring the game to a tie after one quarter.

Pleasant Ridge reclaimed the lead in the second but left the door open with a missed two-point conversion, taking a 14-8 lead into halftime. Another scoring drive gave the Rams a 20-6 lead before the Vikings added a touchdown of their own to trail 20-14. The Rams opened the fourth quarter with another touchdown but missed their third two-point try to lead 26-14.

Mission Valley began its comeback with a touchdown plus two-point conversion, followed by another six-point score to take its first lead at 28-26. With the Rams down to their last drive, they found the endzone with eight seconds remaining in the game to come out on top 34-28.

The Rams will be back on the road for Week 5 Friday with a matchup against McLouth.