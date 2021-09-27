Volleyball, tennis and cross country represented in this week's Athlete of the Week

It was another exciting week of high school athletics around Leavenworth County and there are plenty of noteworthy individual performances that grabbed the spotlight. A stellar finish at a high-profile cross country meet, taking home the first medals of the season and getting the first win of the year were all accomplishments made by local athletes last week.

Read more about the performances below and place your vote for who you think the Athlete of the Week should be.

To vote in the Athlete of the Week poll, go to @LVTSportsGuy on Twitter and place your vote. If you don't have Twitter but would still like to vote, email your choice to jbrown@leavenworthtimes.com

Kelsey Theis - Pleasant Ridge High School

The senior libero and team captain helped the Lady Rams to a 4-1 record last week and notched 56 digs in 12 sets.

Sarah Lawless and Bella Zarate - Basehor-Linwood High School

The seniors are founding members of the Basehor-Linwood tennis program, now in its third season. Zarate and Lawless both earned the program's first medals of the season when they both placed fifth in their singles bracket at the Washburn Rural Invitational Sept. 21. Zarate is currently sporting an 8-6 record in singles while Lawless is 5-7.

Kylee West - Leavenworth High School

The sophomore middle hitter helped the Lady Pioneers to their first match win of the season in a 3-0 sweep of Turner Sept. 21. Leavenworth got its second match win of the season Thursday with a 2-0 defeat of Hayden.

Kenneth Howell - Lansing High School

The senior was Lansing's top finisher at the Rim Rock Classic meet at Rim Rock Farms in Lawrence. Howell took seventh place in a race with over 200 runners and finished with a time of 16:44.6.

