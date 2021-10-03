Football and volleyball dominate top local high school performances of the week

It was another exciting week of high school athletics around Leavenworth County and there were plenty of noteworthy individual performances that grabbed the spotlight.

Read more about the performances below and place your vote for who you think the Athlete of the Week should be.

To vote in the Athlete of the Week poll, go to @LVTSportsGuy on Twitter and place your vote. If you don't have Twitter but would still like to vote, email your choice to jbrown@leavenworthtimes.com by the end of the day Tuesday.

Mila Seaton - Basehor-Linwood High School

The junior has been a big part of the Lady Bobcats 15-6 start to the season that has them ranked in the latest Class 5A rankings from the Kansas Volleyball Association. Seaton has 138 kills on the season and boasts a 38% efficiency on kill attempts. She was also recently named to the AVCA Under Armour College Prep Program for high school volleyball players.

Devin Stutz - Pleasant Ridge High School

The senior offensive specialist caught the game-winning touchdown in Pleasant Ridge's 32-28 win against Mission Valley Sept. 24. Stutz followed with an all-around solid performance Friday in the Rams' 50-0 win at McLouth. He opened the scoring with a 64-yard punt return for a touchdown and caught another touchdown from quarterback Cooper Beying.

Alexander Finn - Leavenworth High School

The junior wide receiver caught the game-winning touchdown for Leavenworth in a 14-7 win against Lansing Friday. Finn's game-winner came on a 40-yard pass from quarterback Eddie McLaughlin. Finn had another big play that helped set up the Pioneers' first score of the game as he caught a 47-yard pass to put Leavenworth in position to find the endzone.

Caitlin Bishop - Lansing High School

The senior is the Lady Lions assist leader with 486 on the season and an average of over 10 per set. Last week, Bishop totaled 93 assists across eight sets as the Lansing defeated Leavenworth, Mill Valley and Olathe Northwest.