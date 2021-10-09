Thoughts from Friday night: Bobcats roll Wildcats, move to 6-0

With the high school football regular season coming down to its final weeks, it was no surprise that undefeated Basehor-Linwood rolled past Washington High School (2-3) Friday in blowout fashion, 54-0.

The Bobcats move to 6-0 and are still the only undefeated team in Class 4A East and are one of three undefeated teams in all of 4A.

Senior running back Zack Sisemore opened the scoring with a two-yard run and later scored from 20 yards out to give the Bobcats a 14-0 lead. The Bobcats kept bringing the pressure on defense and were dominating the Wildcats outside of a couple of successful plays. The offense didn't let up either as quarterback Brady Garrison connected with Brant Wilson for a 61-yard touchdown to make the lead 21-0 after one quarter.

In the second quarter, Basehor-Linwood nearly doubled their lead with three more touchdowns. Garrison found Chants Nelson for a 39-yard touchdown, then did his best Lamar Jackson impression and scrambled for a 46-yard touchdown. As the first half was winding down, the Bobcats drove to the goal line where Garrison connected with Mile Hinkle on a fade route to go into halftime leading 40-0.

The second half was played with a running clock due to the Bobcats' lead but they still put two more scores on the board as Sisemore scored his third touchdown of the game and backup running back Jekai Harris found the endzone from a yard out to close out the win.

Garrison had another efficient night of passing, going 10-of-11 for 196 yards and three touchdowns. Sisemore took 13 carries for 172 yards, averaging over 13 yards per carry. Wilson led all receivers with 101 yards on five catches.

Sam Hicks led all tacklers with eight while Tommy Lally grabbed an interception and also blocked a punt. The Bobcat defense allowed just 55 total yards of offense to the Wildcats.

The Bobcats are scheduled to face Lansing at home in Week 7.

Pioneers dominate Bears on homecoming

Leavenworth improved to 4-2 with a 49-0 win against Turner on homecoming.

The Pioneers took a 14-0 lead after one quarter and continued to pour on the points. Quarterback Eddie McLaughlin found Jeremiah Lewis for a 42-yard score, then Xavier Strickland punched one in from two yards out. McLaughlin pushed the Pioneer lead to 34-0 at halftime with a 52-yard touchdown run. Leavenworth added two more touchdowns in the second half to seal the win.

The Pioneers have their biggest test of the season next week when they face defending conference champion De Soto on the road. The Wildcats aren't their usual selves this season as they fell to 2-3 after losing to Shawnee Heights 21-20 Friday.

Lansing falls to Pittsburg

Lansing fell to 2-4 Friday with a 31-14 loss to Pittsburg Friday. The Lions have lost three straight games after starting the season 2-1. The Dragons pulled out to a 24-0 lead and never looked back as Lansing added a couple of second-half touchdowns.

The Lions will need to knock off Basehor-Linwood next week to avoid four straight losses. Lansing currently leads the all-time series between the two schools by one game at 17-16.

Rams dropped by 2A No. 1 Rossville

Pleasant Ridge was riding a three-game winning streak into its game with defending Class 2A state champions Rossville but the top team in the class was having none of it in a 55-6 win against the Rams.

The Bulldogs scored 56 unanswered points before the Rams got in the board in the fourth quarter as Colten Potter connected with Devin Stutz for a touchdown.

The Rams have a shot to get back on track next week as they face a winless Oskaloosa team. The final week of the season will be another test for Pleasant Ridge in a matchup with 5-1 Silver Lake.