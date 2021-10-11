Check out the top athletic performances and vote for the Athlete of the Week

It was another exciting week of high school athletics around Leavenworth County and there were plenty of noteworthy individual performances that grabbed the spotlight.

Read more about the performances below and place your vote for who you think the Athlete of the Week should be.

Cole Kramer - Basehor-Linwood High School

The junior captain of the Bobcat soccer team has helped lead the squad to a 6-5-2 record this season, including five overtime matches in which the Bobcats have won three. In addition to being a leader for the soccer team, Kramer also boasts a 3.96 GPA in the classroom.

Reece Baker - Lansing High School

The senior member of the Lady Lions tennis team became the first individual to qualify for the state tournament since Trinity Hall in 2018. Baker went 2-2 at the regional tournament Saturday and took sixth place to qualify.

Selah Worsham - Pleasant Ridge High School

The sophomore helped the Lady Rams to a 2-0 (25-10, 25-20) win against Oskaloosa Tuesday with 10 kills across the two sets. In her first season with Pleasant Ridge, Worsham has totaled 169 kills, 13 blocks, 55 digs and 45 aces. The Lady Rams are 17-9 overall on the season with an 8-4 league record.

Addison Manley - Leavenworth High School

The sophomore member of the Lady Pioneers' cross country team was the squad's top finisher at the Carl Owczarzak Classic Saturday at Johnson County Community College. Manley took second place and completed the course in a time of 21:30.18.

