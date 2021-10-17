Thoughts from Friday night: Bobcats clinch UKC title with rout of Lansing

For the first time since the inaugural season of the United Kansas Conference, Basehor-Linwood (7-0) has clinched its first league championship since 2018 after defeating Lansing (2-5) 58-13 Friday at Kiester Field.

The win pulled the all-time series between the two schools to an even 17-17 with the Bobcats having won seven of the last eight matchups.

Neither team got on the board in the first quarter but the Bobcats all but put the game away in the second quarter with an outburst of 38 points while allowing nothing to Lansing.

Senior running back Zack Sisemore scored the first three touchdowns of the game with runs of two, 10 and 17 yards. Quarterback Brady Garrison got the passing game going with touchdowns to Chants Nelson (56 yards) and Brant Wilson (42 yards).

The Lions got the ball back a minute before halftime but fumbled on the kick return, allowing the Bobcats to get in position for a field goal to take a 38-0 lead into halftime.

Garrison opened the second half scoring with a seven-yard touchdown run to push the Bobcat lead to 44-0.

Lansing found its way into the endzone late in the third quarter as quarterback Dalton Jorgensen scored on a one-yard sneak.

The Bobcats got a couple more touchdowns from their backups followed by a second score from Lansing to close out the game.

Garrison was 13-of-18 passing with 221 yards and two touchdowns. Sisemore rushed for 137 yards on 18 carries with three scores. Nelson led all receivers with 72 yards on his two receptions.

Tyrone Butler marked one of the few bright spots for Lansing as he totaled 124 rushing yards on 13 carries.

The Bobcats will take to the road to face Pittsburg in the season finale next week while Lansing will take a trip to the Missouri side to take on Platte County.

Pioneers fall to Wildcats

Leavenworth fell to 4-3 following a 52-36 loss to De Soto Friday after falling behind early.

The Wildcats took an early 14-0 lead but the Pioneers got on the board to cut the deficit to 14-7. De Soto went on to score the 31 points without an answer from Leavenworth. The Pioneers finally found the endzone again in the fourth quarter and piled on four touchdown drives to cut the final deficit to 16 points.

The Pioneers wrap up the regular season at home Friday against Sumner Academy.

Rams defeat Bears

Pleasant Ridge pushed its record to 5-2 with a 34-12 win against Oskaloosa Friday in a bounce back from the Rams Week 6 loss to Rossville.

The Rams opened the scoring as Walker Adams scored on a 16-yard run. Adams was in at quarterback for the Rams and got the second score by finding Evan Slapper. Lucas Beying and Colten Potter paced the Rams' rushing attack with Beying finding the endzone followed by two more touchdowns from Potter. With a 34-0 lead, the Rams allowed a couple of scores to the Bears but prevailed to set up a regular-season finale matchup with a tough team in Silver Lake.