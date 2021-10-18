Check out the top athletic performances and vote for the Athlete of the Week

It was another exciting week of high school athletics around Leavenworth County and there were plenty of noteworthy individual performances that grabbed the spotlight.

Read more about the performances below and place your vote for who you think the Athlete of the Week should be.

To vote in the Athlete of the Week poll, go to @LVTSportsGuy on Twitter and place your vote. If you don't have Twitter but would still like to vote, email your choice to jbrown@leavenworthtimes.com by the end of the day Tuesday.

Offensive lineman - Basehor-Linwood High School

This past week the Bobcat offensive line consisting of Levi Cooley, Manny Vazquez, Pete Best, Logan Gall and Sam Lough led the Bobcat offense as the 6-0 Bobcats rushed for 281 yards and had 470 yards of total offense and scored on all 8 of our possessions in the game.

Colten Potter - Pleasant Ridge High School

The senior running back helped the Rams to a 34-12 victory against Oskaloosa Friday to push their overall record to 5-2. Potter rushed for 105 yards on 15 carries with two touchdowns.

Shawn Sullivan - Leavenworth High School

The sophomore earned a 10th-place finish at the United Kansas Conference cross country meet Thursday at the University of Saint Mary. Sullivan was the Pioneers' second-best finisher and completed the course in 16:58 with a 5:28 average mile.

Anya Anderson - Lansing High School

The sophomore was Lansing's top finisher at the United Kansas Conference girl's cross country race Thursday at the University of Saint Mary. Anderson picked up a sixth-place finish and completed the course in 21:25.