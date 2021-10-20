Lansing earns top seed in 5A east volleyball substate

The high school volleyball regular season came to an end last week and teams are now looking toward their first taste of postseason play at substate tournaments scheduled for Saturday across the state.

There are 56 total substate tournaments across seven KSHSAA divisions to decide which teams will advance to the state tournament scheduled to begin Oct. 29 at various venues around Kansas.

Lansing capped its season with a 31-1 record and has amassed a 30-game winning streak following a season-opening loss to St. Thomas Aquinas (31-3). The Lady Lions' winning streak has been highlighted by defeats of ranked 6A schools Blue Valley Northwest, Olathe Northwest and Shawnee Mission Northwest, as well as 5A ranked Mill Valley, Spring Hill and Basehor-Linwood.

The Lady Lions earned the top seed in 5A east and will host a substate tournament with Shawnee Heights (15-14), Schlagle (16-17), Turner (7-25) and Leavenworth (7-21). As the top seed, Lansing will get to face the winner of a play-in game between Turner and Leavenworth. If they win, they'll face the winner of Schlagle and Heights with the winner of that match punching their ticket to the state tournament in Salina.

Basehor-Linwood was placed in the substate hosted by third-seed Spring Hill (27-6) and will draw De Soto (11-19) in the first round.

The Lady Bobcats finished the regular season 23-9 but suffered four of its losses in their final eight games. Those losses came to strong opponents including Maize South and the Lady Bobcats finished the season with consecutive wins against Louisburg and Atchison.

If the Lady Bobcats move past De Soto in the opening round, they will draw the winner of Spring Hill and Blue Valley Southwest with a chance to qualify for the state tournament in Salina.

In Class 3A, Pleasant Ridge finished its regular season 18-10 and grabbed the fifth seed in the substate tournament hosted by Sabetha. The Lady Rams will draw a tough matchup in their first postseason match against fourth-seeded Marysville (27-12). A win would move them into the second round to face the winner of top seed Hiawatha (35-3) and eight-seed Jefferson West (3-27).

Class 5A state volleyball is scheduled for Oct. 29-30 at Tony's Pizza Event Center in Salina. Class 3A is set for the same dates at Hutchinson Sports Arena on the campus of Hutchinson Community College. Ticket information will be released upon completion of substate tournaments.