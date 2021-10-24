Bobcats get past Pittsburg 34-27

Staff report

Basehor-Linwood quarterback Brady Garrison passed for 223 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Bobcats to a 34-27 victory over Pittsburg on the road Friday night.

Garrison connected on a 20-yard TD pass to Chants Nelson and then hooked up with Brant Wilson on a 41-yard scoring strike to highlight a second-period uprising.

The Bobcats broke loose for 20 points in the second period to take command of the game.

Garrison completed a 25-yard touchdown pass to Nelson in the fourth period.

Garrison finished with 15 completions on 22 attempts in the game.

Zack Sisemore added TD runs of 12 yards in the second period and two yards in the third.

Silver Lake 59, Pleasant Ridge 24

Pleasant Ridge fell behind 38-12 in the first half and was not able to rally in the second half in a 59-24 loss to Silver Lake on the road Friday night.