Lady Lions capture state title

Staff report

The Lansing High School girls volleyball team swept through the competition to claim the 5A state championship Saturday at Tony’s Event Center in Salina. The Lady Lions won all five of their matches and did not lose a set in a dominant run to the title.

“Words can’t even explain this weekend,” said head coach Lindsay Zych. “I was lucky enough to win four state championships in 5A as a player under coach Gwenn Pike at Bishop Miege, but winning as a coach is a whole other feeling. These girls were prepared and determined.”

The Lady Lions opened the tournament by defeating Bishop Carroll 25-12, 25-9, St. James Academy 25-19, 25-12 and Maize South 25-16, 25-18. The Lions then beat Topeka Seaman 25-15, 25-18 in the semifinals. Lansing faced St. James Academy in the championship and rolled to a 25-20, 25-22 victory.

Lansing finished the season at 38-1 on the year. Zych is now 66-5 in two years at Lansing High School. The Lions finished state runner-up under Zych last year.

The championship was the first for Lansing since 2002 in 4A under coach Julie Slater.

Caitlin Bishop led the state of Kansas in assists, finishing the season with 1,014. She had 3,037 assists over her career at Lansing. Bishop is committed to play volleyball next year at the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

Olivia Mae VanDerWerff finished the season with 472 kills, which led the 5A division. She is committed to playing volleyball next year at the College of Charleston.

Kamryn Farris finished second in 5A with 444 digs on the season. Farris surpassed 1,240 career digs.

Iyannah Jackson led 5A in hitting percentage at 43%, while Mackenzie Manthe was second in 5A in hitting percentage at 41%.

McKenzie Moburg had over 40 digs on the weekend alone. Moburg is committed to play volleyball next year at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, Zych’s alma mater.

“We had a player-led team this whole season, mainly from our stellar six seniors,” said Zych. “This weekend was as great as it was because of these players, their commitment and determination brought home the gold. Our coaching staff is so proud of what was accomplished in 2021, the ultimate goal of winning a state championship. It all happened from these special group of girls. I will forever be thankful to coach in Lansing that is such a special place, a program that coach Slater built a long time ago. The traditions and success runs deep and these 12 girls bleed for Lansing volleyball, and this weekend it all paid off. This weekend was possible because of them, and I am so proud to be their coach.”